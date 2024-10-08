Movie Studio Project Derailed in Braintree

A Braintree property that was pitched for a major film studio development has been listed for sale by the current owner, who also donated a 39-acre portion of the site to a South Shore wildlife hospital for a nature preserve.

In mid-2023, Boston-based developer Rise announced it had agreed to acquire part of the 110-acre Banner Park with plans to build seven sound stages for TV and movie productions. The property is located on Columbian Street in Braintree, near the Weymouth line.

The current property owner, Onshore Properties of Hingham, now is offering the approved development site for sale after Rise failed to move forward with the studio project. The 30-acre property currently has approvals for 326,550 square feet of industrial development, which could include warehouse, advanced manufacturing and R&D, according to a CBRE listing.

“It’s a big industrial project, and I’d love to see a group that can get this out of the ground and do it the right way and get the right tenants in here,” Onshore Properties Managing Partner Chris Reale said. “That’s a great use for that portion of the site, and it’s too much for us to take on.”

Onshore Properties acquired the site in 2021 and unveiled plans for a biomanufacturing complex in 2022 before Rise stepped forward with the movie studio plan, Reale said.

Rise didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Last week, a South Shore wildlife hospital completed its acquisition of another 39-acre portion of the property that was donated by Onshore Properties.

Weymouth-based New England Wildlife Center plans to expand nature trails on the site for the public and educational groups.

“This property is going to be used to preserve and protect wildlife – flora and fauna – and keep it as natural as possible,” New England Wildlife Center Executive Director Katrina Bergman said.

Leaders of the wildlife center located just across the Weymouth line eyed the rear portion of the Banner Park property for a nature preserve. Discussions with Onshore Properties have taken place for more than a year, Bergman said.

“They fell in love with New England Wildlife Center and our mission,” she said. “And I’m a real pain in the neck, frankly.”

The nonprofit opened its 22,000-square-foot current wildlife hospital to care for sick and injured animals in 2006 on an 11-acre property at 500 Columbian St. in Weymouth donated by local businessman Brian Curtis.

The newly-acquired property includes a mix of wetlands and wooded areas and connects to an existing nature trail on the Weymouth property, said Greg Mertz, the wildlife center’s chief medical and program director. The wildlife center is beginning a fundraising campaign to build out trails on the property for the public and local schools.

“They knew the property really well and we thought it would be a nice addition to our future development plans,” Reale said, adding that the nature preserve would be an amenity for future commercial development.