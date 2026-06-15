Personnel File: No. 446

Cape & Coast Bank

Hyannis-base Cape & Coast Bank is investing in its commercial real estate team with a promotion and a new hire. Robert Cary has been promoted to senior vice president and chief commercial lending officer, and Christopher Lynch has been hired as vice president and commercial relationship manager.

Clinton Savings Bank

The bank has hired Robert G. O’Brien as vice president and commercial real estate manager.

First Financial Trust

Salina Sok has joined First Financial Trust, a subsidiary of The Savings Bank, as vice president and trust operations manager.

Finegold Alexander

Boston-based Finegold Alexander Architects has promoted the following employees: Clair Colburn to principal; Josephine Penta to associate principal; Ozge Diler Himes to senior associate; and Connor Byrne to associate.

Mechanics Cooperative Bank

Taunton-based Mechanics Cooperative Bank has hired Naziold Islamaj as vice president and commercial loan officer.

Monson Savings Bank

Meghan J. Caputo has been promoted to assistant branch manager of the Longmeadow office of Monson Savings Bank.

MutualOne Bank

Framingham-based MutualOne Bank has promoted Yasmine Ouweijan to vice president and branch and IRA administrator.

The Community Builders

Boston-based The Community Builders has promoted Morgan Wilson to the position of chief of systems and strategy. Alexa DuCote will succeed him as chief financial officer.