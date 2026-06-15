MBTA Communities Act Spurs 520-Unit Red Line Project

The next suburban office to residential redevelopment could create 520 housing units near the North Quincy station on the MBTA Red Line.

Trammell Crow Residential is proposing the project at a 100 and 150 Newport Ave. Extension, a 9.1-acre site which contains two office buildings and surface parking.

The Dallas-based developer will host a community meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday to present plans for the project, located in an MBTA Communities Act district approved by Quincy officials in 2023. Quincy officials rezoned areas near the North Quincy and Quincy Center stations to comply with the state law, which requires communities with MBTA service to create districts allowing multifamily development by right to stimulate housing production.

The 4.2-acre 100 Newport Ave. Extension property contains a 123,350-square-foot office building completed in 1980 and currently assessed at $18.8 million, according to the Quincy Assessor’s Office database. It was acquired in 2005 for $11.4 million by Atlantic Newport Realty LLC, an affiliate of Framingham-based Atlantic Management.

The 4.9-acre 150 Newport Ave. Extension property is occupied by a 119,000-square-foot office building completed in 1972, and currently assessed at $18.7 million. It was acquired in 2013 for $14 million by Foxrock Properties LLC, a real estate company co-founded by Granite Telecommunications CEO Robert Hale Jr.

A social media post by Quincy city councilor Walter Hubley showed a development including four residential buildings and 500 parking spaces, The Patriot Ledger reported.

The project is the latest in a wave of multifamily redevelopment projects in suburban Boston office parks.

Atlantic Development and Atlantic Management this month unveiled plans to demolish an office building at 1600 Crown Colony Drive in Quincy and build 315 housing units for over-55 households.

Brookline’s town meeting approved a rezoning plan for a section of Boylston Street near the Newton line, where Allston-based City Realty Group plans to demolish the Chestnut Hill Office Park and build hundreds of apartments, condominiums and a 200-room hotel.