Bristol County Savings Bank Affiliate Surpasses $1B in Assets

An affiliate of Taunton-based Bristol County Savings Bank (BCSB) has surpassed $1 billion in assets, the bank announced at its annual meeting.

Bristol Wealth Group saw its assets increase past the $1 billion milestone. Additionally, net income rose to $2.3 million.

Additionally, net income for BCSB rose to approximately $4.4 million, while retaining a total risk-based capital ratio of 19.2 percent. Bank President and CEO John Silva noted that the bank’s three-year strategic plan is focused on “deposit acquisition, smart loan growth, employee development and continued investment in technology, infrastructure and facilities.”

The bank is expanding its physical footprint as it established a community lending center in Providence, Rhode Island, and has plans for a new Seekonk branch and “continued branch modernization efforts,” according to Silva.

The bank once again remained active in its philanthropic efforts. In 2025, the Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation provided $2.9 million in charitable support to 282 nonprofit and community organizations. Since the establishment of the foundation in 1996, it has made more than $36.5 million in donations to community initiatives. Silva concluded by noting that employees further demonstrated the bank’s commitment to service by contributing a record 8,821 volunteer hours in 2025.