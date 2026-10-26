Personnel File – No. 461

From new VPs to fresh project managers, see who’s been hired, promoted and honored in the Massachusetts real estate and banking industries. To submit your firm’s personnel news, email editorial@thewarrengroup.com.

Abundant Housing MA

Abundant Housing MA announced that Cheryl Daniel, the advocacy group’s senior manager of communications and advocacy, is stepping down after four years. The group has not yet announced a replacement.

The Boston Green Company

The Boston Green Company, a provider of environmental and material handling solutions, said it’s hired Fabian Lira as director of environmental, health and safety. Lira was formerly an emergency response advisor at Health & Safety Consulting, based in Boston.

Greylock Federal Credit Union

Pittsfield-based Greylock Federal Credit Union announced its marketing team has won two Silver awards from the New England Financial Marketing Association, in the integrated marketing campaign and paid video advertising – broadcast, cable and streaming categories.

Hunneman

Boston-based commercial brokerage Hunneman announced it’s hired Dan Collins as a senior vice president. Collins rejoins the firm after two and a half years at Lee & Associates in Boston, where he was a principal. Hunneman said Collins was a vice president at its firm from 2010 to 2014.

Institution for Savings

Institution for Savings, based in Newburyport, announced it’s hired John Garozzo as senior vice president of commercial lending. He joins the bank from Newburyport Bank, where he held a similar position.

Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation

Boston-based institution real estate investment manager Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation announced it’s hired Greg Balewicz as head of institutional services. Balewicz was formerly head of institutional business development for public funds and Taft-Hartley Plans at PPM America Inc.

J Barrett & Company

J Barrett & Company, the Beverley-based residential brokerage, announced that Shari Melville has affiliated with its Hamilton office. She was previously affiliated with CityLight Realty.

MutualOne Bank

Framingham-based MutualOne Bank announced it’s named John W. Frederick to its board of directors. Frederick was most recently chief financial officer at workforce-training firm Skillsoft.

North Shore Realtors

North Shore Realtors, the local trade group for Realtors in Boston’s northern suburbs, announced it’s named Tyson Lynch as its 2026 Realtor of the Year. Lynch is a broker with The Proper Nest Real Estate in Marblehead and the Massachusetts broker of record for Side Inc., a white-label real estate brokerage platform.

Partnership for Financial Equity

Partnership for Financial Equity, a Boston-based nonprofit that advocates for economic and financial inclusion, announced the winners of its 2026 awards:

Small Business Award: Santander Bank and Initiative for a Competitive Inner City, recognizing their joint “Cultivate Small Business” program for food entrepreneurs.

Banking Services Award: Coastal Heritage Bank and My Brother’s Keeper, recognizing their “longstanding partnership” that’s seen the bank provide significant monetary and employee volunteer support for the nonprofit, which delivers food, furniture and Christmas gifts to families in need.

Homeownership Award: Dedham Savings and NeighborWorks Housing Solutions, recognizing their “collaboration to expand access to affordable homeownership across southeastern Massachusetts,” through services like first-time homebuyer education and counseling, financial coaching and foreclosure prevention services.

Rebuilding Together Boston

Rebuilding Together Boston, a nonprofit that provide critical home repairs and accessibility improvements for people in need, was awarded WCVB-TV’s annual Karen Holmes Ward Public Service Award.

The Warren Group

The Warren Group, the real estate data company that publishes Banker & Tradesman, announced it’s hired Jennifer Tossavanien as its new chief operating officer. Tossavanien joins the company from the Datamaster Solutions division of appraisal management company Class Valuation, where she was managing director.