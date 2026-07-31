Retail Development Approved on Route 9 in Shrewsbury

A 25-acre former soda bottling plant in Shrewsbury would be redeveloped as retail pads and an apartment complex under proposals under review by state and local officials.

The property at 335 Maple Ave. includes a former Chelmsford Ginger Ale Co. bottling plant. The first phase of the project would be built on Lot 1, which has frontage on Route 9, and spans nearly 10 acres.

Shrewsbury-based Plaza Properties proposed an all-commercial development on Lot 1 including seven commercial pads that would be designed for retailers, banks, automotive services and restaurants with drive-through lanes.

A market analysis by Boston-based Institutional Property Advisors concluded that the development responds to current requirements of retailers and banks for stand-alone retail pads.

“High volume, small format specialty markets generate strong sales, but require site layouts providing expansive parking space counts most achievable in free-standing configurations,” Senior Managing Director James Koury wrote in the document, submitted to the Planning Board by Plaza Properties.

The Planning Board approved a site plan for the commercial project in June, Shrewsbury Director of Planning and Economic Development Christopher McGoldrick said.

Developers are preparing to submit applications for approval of the commercial phase to the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act office, according to a notification form.

Lot 2, located on the rear of the site, would be developed as 270 apartments in five 4-story buildings.

The residential portion of the project is still under review by the Planning Board. It requires site plan and special permit approval.

Plaza Properties acquired the property in 2004. The Shrewsbury Planning Board approved a subdivision of the property into two lots in October.