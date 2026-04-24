Single-Family Home Sales Activity Continued to Lag in March

According to the latest data from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman, Massachusetts home-sales activity is continuing to lag three months into the new year.

While the year-over-year numbers for March paint a rosy picture with an 8 percent increase in number of homes sold, the year-to-date numbers display a different story. For the first three months of 2026, there has been a 4.2 percent drop in sales with 6,937 single-family home sales in Massachusetts.

The surge in sales in March comes after a sluggish January and February, and a big jump in listings in March.

“The market in January or February when these purchases went under agreement was remarkably slow, due to some truly nasty weather in those months,” Cassidy Norton, associate publisher and media relations director of The Warren Group, said in a statement. “That resulted in fewer closed sales in March. Realtors report inventory continued to grow in March and April, buoyed by sales delayed by the weather as well as the beginning of the traditional spring market.”

While sales activity struggled to start the year, the median sales price for the first three months of the year reached $600,000, a 1.7 percent increase year-over-year in Massachusetts.

Greater Boston is also feeling the impact of the slow start. Single-family home sales dropped by 4.5 percent to 3,182 sales in the first three months of 2026. Price appreciation was greater with the year-to-date median sales price increasing by 1.3 percent to $760,000.

Even greater effects were felt in the condominium market. There were 3,331 condominium sales in the first three months of 2026, an 8.8 percent decline from 2025. Addiltionally, the year-to-date median sale price dropped to $505,000, a 4.7 percent decline.