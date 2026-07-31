The Gossip Report: July 31, 2026

The first entry in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales made a bit of a splash the last time it was listed, thanks to a transparent elevator. Resembling nothing so much as a bank teller’s pneumatic tube or, thanks to its placement at the center of its handsome spiral staircase, a warp core from the Enterprise, it’s a unique feature completely at home with the home’s thoroughly modern interiors. The CBT Architects-designed townhouse is topped off with a outdoor kitchen-equipped roof deck.
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Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent solely the most expensive single-family and residential condominium closed sales for July 11-17, 2026. The home or homes described in the introduction are selected purely for their news value or aesthetic considerations.
1) 126 Marlborough St., Boston
Price: $9,600,000
Buyer: 126 Marlborough RT
Seller: Edward Hult
Agent: Andrew Veneziano, REMAX Andrew Realty Services
Size: 4,789 square feet
Sold: 7/17/2026
2) 4-5 Arlington St. #7, Boston
Price: $9,250,000
Buyer: Vanquish I Domestic LLC
Seller: 5 Arlington-7 NT
Agent: Tracy Campion, Campion & Co.
Size: 2,847 square feet
Sold: 7/15/2026
3) 18 Mount Vernon Ave., Hyannis
Price: $8,000,000
Buyer: Garrard K. Schaefer
Seller: RWM AND MBM LLC
Agent: Robert Kinlin, BHHS Robert Paul Properties
Size: 5,574 square feet on 0.72 acres
Sold: 7/17/2026
4) 56 Bigelow Road, Newton
Price: $7,300,000
Buyer: Kevin Maxwell Friedman and Olga Kharina
Seller: 700 Bigelow Investments LLC
Agent: Debbie Drucker and Emily Sullivan, Compass
Size: 8,259 square feet on 0.69 acres
Sold: 7/15/2026
5) 5 Surrey Ave., Nantucket
Price: $6,695,000
Buyer: Curtis Arledge and Diane Arledge
Seller: Our Family Ties LLC
Agent: Cam Gammill, Fisher Real Estate
Size: 3,134 square feet on 1.76 acres
Sold: 7/16/2026