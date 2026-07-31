The Gossip Report: July 31, 2026

The first entry in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales made a bit of a splash the last time it was listed, thanks to a transparent elevator. Resembling nothing so much as a bank teller’s pneumatic tube or, thanks to its placement at the center of its handsome spiral staircase, a warp core from the Enterprise, it’s a unique feature completely at home with the home’s thoroughly modern interiors. The CBT Architects-designed townhouse is topped off with a outdoor kitchen-equipped roof deck.

How we make the Gossip Report

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent solely the most expensive single-family and residential condominium closed sales for July 11-17, 2026. The home or homes described in the introduction are selected purely for their news value or aesthetic considerations.

Price: $9,600,000

Buyer: 126 Marlborough RT

Seller: Edward Hult

Agent: Andrew Veneziano, REMAX Andrew Realty Services

Size: 4,789 square feet

Sold: 7/17/2026

Price: $9,250,000

Buyer: Vanquish I Domestic LLC

Seller: 5 Arlington-7 NT

Agent: Tracy Campion, Campion & Co.

Size: 2,847 square feet

Sold: 7/15/2026

Price: $8,000,000

Buyer: Garrard K. Schaefer

Seller: RWM AND MBM LLC

Agent: Robert Kinlin, BHHS Robert Paul Properties

Size: 5,574 square feet on 0.72 acres

Sold: 7/17/2026

Price: $7,300,000

Buyer: Kevin Maxwell Friedman and Olga Kharina

Seller: 700 Bigelow Investments LLC

Agent: Debbie Drucker and Emily Sullivan, Compass

Size: 8,259 square feet on 0.69 acres

Sold: 7/15/2026

Price: $6,695,000

Buyer: Curtis Arledge and Diane Arledge

Seller: Our Family Ties LLC

Agent: Cam Gammill, Fisher Real Estate

Size: 3,134 square feet on 1.76 acres

Sold: 7/16/2026