The Gossip Report: Oct. 23, 2026

The first and last entries in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales sit on two of Cape Cod’s many winding inlets. Both have easy access to the water, both are built in a contemporary style and both have soaring common areas. The biggest difference is in build date: The Chatham home was erected in 2020 and designed by Salt Architecture, while the other was delivered in 2000. Its listing description did not name the architect.

How we make the Gossip Report

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent solely the most expensive single-family and residential condominium closed sales for Oct. 3-9, 2026. The home or homes described in the introduction are selected purely for their news value or aesthetic considerations.

Price: $11,850,000

Buyer: North Chatham Gulch RT

Seller: 301 Whidam Rd RT

Agent: Paul E. Grover, BHHS Robert Paul Properties

Size: 5,008 square feet on 0.92 acres

Sold: 10/5/2026

Price: $7,300,000

Buyer: 43 Vestal LLC

Seller: High Tide Homes LLC

Agent: Brian Sullivan, Fisher Real Estate

Size: 2,954 square feet on 0.46 acres

Sold: 10/5/2026

Price: $5,950,000

Buyer: Courtney Dickinson and David Greyzel

Seller: Topol LLC

Agent: Maggie Gold Seelig, MGS Group Real Estate

Size: 3,002 square feet

Sold: 10/5/2026

Price: $5,208,000

Buyer: D2SM Global LLC

Seller: 385 Barnes Road LLC

Agent: Stephanie Roache, Donnelly + Co.

Size: 3,608 square feet on 0.98 acres

Sold: 10/5/2026

Price: $4,150,000

Buyer: Sullivans Island Partners LLC

Seller: Evryklia Abodeely RET

Agent: Livia Freitas Monteforte and Jessica Nolan, Compass

Size: 4,252 square feet on 2.09 acres

Sold: 10/9/2026