DCAMM Offers Three New Properties for Redevelopment

State real estate officials are beginning the disposition process for three additional properties in Billerica, Milford and Rowley designated for multifamily development.

All three will be offered for sale at an auction on Dec. 2.

The Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance scheduled site tours for Nov. 18 at 0 River St. Extension in Billerica, 161 West St. in Milford and 482-542 Haverhill St. in Rowley.

Under the 2024 Affordable Homes Act, properties sold under the Healey administration’s State Land for Homes program can be developed at a density of at least four homes per acre. Each of the parcels can support a minimum of 10 housing units as-of-right, according to an announcement made Wednesday by DCAMM.

The 2.6-acre parcel in Milford is located behind Milford District Court at 161 West St. The Rowley property totals 2.5 acres and abuts a 104-acre town-owned conservation area and parking lot. The Billerica property contains 2.7 acres of woodlands on River Street Extension near Route 3.

J.J. Manning Auctioneers will conduct all three auctions starting at 11 a.m. on Dec. 2 at the Boston Marriott Burlington.

The State Land for Homes program has offered 725 acres in 33 communities to private developers, on parcels estimated at being developed as 5,618 homes. To date, 13 projects have begun.

Planning studies are underway at a pair of high-impact sites that could be developed as a combined 1,368 homes.

A planning study recommends construction of 1,000 homes at the former MCI-Concord prison property, subject to approval by Concord town meeting next spring.

Lancaster town meeting is expected to vote Nov. 16 on a reuse plan for the 72-acre former Industrial School for Girls property on Old Common Road, where consultants Speck-Dempsey recommended 368 apartments, townhouses and single-family homes.

In Salem, WinnDevelopment closed in September on the acquisition of the former Salem Superior Court and County Commissioners’ buildings.