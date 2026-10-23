Carney Hospital Developers Unveil Building Plans

Developers detailed a plan to reactivate the former Carney Hospital property in Dorchester with a mixture of housing, education, retail and services filling recent gaps in the local healthcare network.

The HYM Investment Group and anti-violence coalition My City at Peace are seeking approval for a 930,000 square-foot mixed-use development, replacing 765,000 square feet of hospital buildings that would be demolished.

“The level of emergency care has yet to be established, so we want to be careful to underpromise and overdeliver,” HYM CEO Thomas O’Brien said. “One thing that is clear is the group that will operate this facility will be one of the major health care systems, and those systems are looking at this with an understanding there is a significant need for emergency care.”

HYM and My City at Peace presented the plans to members of a Boston Planning Department impact advisory group this week. A public comment period on the proposal has been extended until Nov. 16.

A 2025 city report detailed the strains on the surrounding health care network following the closure of Carney Hospital in August 2024 as part of Steward Health Care’s bankruptcy proceedings. The hospital at 2100 Dorchester Ave. handled approximately 30,000 emergency room visits annually.

Developers have held more than two dozen meetings with community groups since 2025, after being named advisors to the new owners.

Residents have asked for the 290,000 square feet of healthcare space to include a wide range of services, including emergency and primary care, behavioral and mental health, hospice care, optometry and oncology.

The project also is setting aside 50,000 square feet for educational use, and developers have had preliminary discussions with University of Massachusetts about a nursing school component, O’Brien said.

The project also will include a major housing component: 540,000 square feet, including 220,000 square feet reserved for senior housing. The proposed housing mix consists of 200 market-rate apartments, 100 market-rate home ownership units and 200 senior housing units.

The senior housing component would include a mixture of memory care, independent living and assisted living.

HYM has an expanding development pipeline of senior housing facilities in Arlington, Plymouth and Weston.

The master plan was devised by CBT Architects and sets the residential buildings on the rear of the site, overlooking Dorchester Park.

“We think there should be a minimum 40 foot distance between the edge of the park,” Dorchester resident Thomas Mastros said during a public comment period, also asking for a reduction in the size of the housing component.

Apollo Global Management acquired the property during the bankruptcy proceeding and named HYM and MCAP as advisers last year as it pursues approval from the Boston Planning & Development Agency.

Suffolk Construction is expected to be the construction manager, O’Brien said.