The Gossip Report: Sept. 11, 2026

The first house in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales could be the biggest sale in state history – but there’s a catch, as B&T reported recently. The same seller, an LLC reportedly linked with Boston investor Michael Bronner, parted ways with this property on Aug. 27, and four other neighboring lots that formed the rest of the estate on Aug. 31. The combined total price was $43 million. But the buyers in the two deals were different real estate trusts, albeit managed by the same Edgartown law firm. Between state laws that obscure the true owners of realty trusts and the listing agents’ silence, it’s currently impossible to prove that the same person was on the buyer’s side of the table in both deals, too.
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Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent solely the most expensive single-family and residential condominium closed sales for Aug. 22-28, 2026. The home or homes described in the introduction are selected purely for their news value or aesthetic considerations.
1) 61 Butler’s Cove Road, Edgartown
Price: $27,000,000
Buyer: 61 Butlers Cove Road RT
Seller: Beach Farm LLC
Agent: Maggie Gold Seelig, MGS Group Real Estate, and Brian Dougherty, Corcoran Property Advisors
Size: 6,818 square feet on 15.9 acres
Sold: 8/27/2026
2) 300 Boylston St. #1005 and #1006, Boston
Price: $21,500,000
Buyer: Gilliam Lieberman and Stephen Peterson
Seller: Heritage Public Garden LLC
Agent: Maggie Gold Seelig, MGS Group Real Estate
Size: 5,083 square feet
Sold: 8/28/2026
3) 15 North Water St., Nantucket
Price: $9,950,000
Buyer: Brayton 1795 LLC
Seller: Smiley 15 N Water LLC
Agent: Quinn Veysey, Fisher Real Estate
Size: 3,878 square feet on 0.12 acres
Sold: 8/25/2026
4) 56 Oliver Drive, Dennis
Price: $9,500,000
Buyer: Lucie Oliver T
Seller: Salem Knob LLC
Agent: Robert Kinlin, BHHS Robert Paul Properties
Size: 2,166 square feet on 4.87 acres
Sold: 8/28/2026
5) 7 Pilgrim Court, Nantucket
Price: $7,195,000
Buyer: Nailed It Ack LLC
Seller: 7 Pilgrim Ct NT
Agent: Rebecca M. Becker, J Pepper Frazier Co.
Size: 3,128 square feet on 0.18 acres
Sold: 8/26/2026