The Gossip Report: Sept. 11, 2026

The first house in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales could be the biggest sale in state history – but there’s a catch, as B&T reported recently. The same seller, an LLC reportedly linked with Boston investor Michael Bronner, parted ways with this property on Aug. 27, and four other neighboring lots that formed the rest of the estate on Aug. 31. The combined total price was $43 million. But the buyers in the two deals were different real estate trusts, albeit managed by the same Edgartown law firm. Between state laws that obscure the true owners of realty trusts and the listing agents’ silence, it’s currently impossible to prove that the same person was on the buyer’s side of the table in both deals, too.

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Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent solely the most expensive single-family and residential condominium closed sales for Aug. 22-28, 2026. The home or homes described in the introduction are selected purely for their news value or aesthetic considerations.

Price: $27,000,000

Buyer: 61 Butlers Cove Road RT

Seller: Beach Farm LLC

Agent: Maggie Gold Seelig, MGS Group Real Estate, and Brian Dougherty, Corcoran Property Advisors

Size: 6,818 square feet on 15.9 acres

Sold: 8/27/2026

Price: $21,500,000

Buyer: Gilliam Lieberman and Stephen Peterson

Seller: Heritage Public Garden LLC

Agent: Maggie Gold Seelig, MGS Group Real Estate

Size: 5,083 square feet

Sold: 8/28/2026

Price: $9,950,000

Buyer: Brayton 1795 LLC

Seller: Smiley 15 N Water LLC

Agent: Quinn Veysey, Fisher Real Estate

Size: 3,878 square feet on 0.12 acres

Sold: 8/25/2026

Price: $9,500,000

Buyer: Lucie Oliver T

Seller: Salem Knob LLC

Agent: Robert Kinlin, BHHS Robert Paul Properties

Size: 2,166 square feet on 4.87 acres

Sold: 8/28/2026

Price: $7,195,000

Buyer: Nailed It Ack LLC

Seller: 7 Pilgrim Ct NT

Agent: Rebecca M. Becker, J Pepper Frazier Co.

Size: 3,128 square feet on 0.18 acres

Sold: 8/26/2026