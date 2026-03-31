Avison Young Names New England Market Lead

Avison Young named a broker with over two decades of experience in the Greater Boston commercial real estate industry to lead its New England offices.

Leeanne Rizzo is the new market lead for the region, overseeing the brokerage’s operations at offices in Boston and Hartford. Rizzo’s experience in the local industry includes stints at Newmark and Colliers. Most recently, she was an executive vice president and principal at Boston-based Hunneman.

“New England is a key growth market for Avison Young, with strong fundamentals and increasing client demand across all service lines,” Avison Young Principal and Regional Managing Director Josh Peyton said in a statement. “Leeanne’s leadership and deep regional expertise positions us to capitalize on that momentum and continue expanding our platform in a meaningful way.”

In an announcement, Avison Young said Rizzo will focus on talent recruitment as part of its efforts to expand its business lines.

At Avison Young, Rizzo succeeds John Dolan, who left the brokerage in June 2025 and was recently named managing director of Lincoln Property Co.’s New England brokerage.