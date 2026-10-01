Beacon Bank Renovates Branches

Beacon Bank has renovated nine branches in Berkshire County, part of a multi-million-dollar project, according to the bank.

The Berkshire County branches that were renovated are in Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Lenox, Lee, Stockbridge, West Stockbridge and Sheffield. In all, 12 of Beacon Bank’s more than 145 branches are in Berkshire County, part of a network established by one of its predecessor banks, Berkshire Bank.

“Our branches are our relationship hubs, and we’re committed to continue investing in an elevated client experience by creating modern, welcoming spaces where they can receive personalized guidance from bankers with industry-leading expertise,” Beacon Bank Berkshire County President James J. Morris IV said in a statement. “While digital tools make banking easier and more accessible, our branches continue to play a vital role by connecting clients with experienced bankers who can help them navigate important financial decisions.”

The entire project included 24 locations throughout Massachusetts and New York. It modernized interiors of branches, enhanced functionality and updated interior and exterior signage, Beacon Bank said.

As a result of the combination of Berkshire Bank and Brookline Bank, Beacon gained a larger presence in the Berkshires. Beacon Bank now has $22.3 billion in assets and more than 145 branches throughout New England and New York.