MassChallenge Making the Move to Fenway

After playing a key role in the Seaport District’s emergence as a tech hub, accelerator MassChallenge is on the move to the Fenway.

MassChallenge is relocating to 22,500 square feet in Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ 401 Park Drive. The nearly building, formerly known as the Landmark Center, was planned for a lab conversion by Alexandria before life science leasing dropped starting in 2022. It contains nearly 1 million square feet of office space and the Time Out Market.

The Fallon Company originally offered the incubator free rent at its first Fan Pier office building, One Marina Park Drive, which broke ground on speculation in 2008.

MassChallenge later relocated to the Innovation and Design Building before moving to 10 Fan Pier Blvd. in 2019.

In recent years, developers including Related Beal, IQHQ and Related Beal have invested in Fenway acquisitions for office and lab projects. The buildings have attracted expansion by companies including health monitor manufacturer WHOOP and point-of-sale system company Toast, which occupied 111,000 square feet at 401 Park Drive before terminating its lease in 2023.

MassChallenge has 31 employees in Boston, plus 89 desks for startups in its residency program, and capacity for additional members and additional staff in the new location, a spokesperson said.

“When I think about MassChallenge’s history in the Seaport, I see a mission accomplished. We were there as the neighborhood grew into one of Boston’s most dynamic innovation communities, and I’m incredibly proud of the role we played in that transformation,” MassChallenge Chief of Staff Robby Bitting said in a statement. “Now we’re bringing that same commitment to Fenway, and I couldn’t be more optimistic about what’s ahead.”

Cushman & Wakefield’s Ryan Hurd represented MassChallenge in its space search.