TD Bank Leases Two Floors at International Place in Office Consolidation

TD Bank has signed a multi-floor, 10-year lease at Two International Place. With the move to International Place, TD will consolidate its Boston and suburban corporate offices into a singular location.

“This move is about creating a more connected experience for our teams,” TD Bank Regional President Sheryl McQuade said in a statement. “Bringing our colleagues together at International Place allows us to deepen relationships, collaborate more closely, and continue investing in Boston as a place where our people and our business can thrive.”

TD Bank will occupy 37,609 square feet on the 19th and 20th floor. The space will reportedly double TD Bank’s current Boston footprint.

The location is currently undergoing $100 million in renovations to add The Aries Club, a full-floor tenant amenity with social and wellness spaces intended to “rival private clubs.”

The property also features an upgraded lobby and other public space upgrades within the complex. These upgrades included enhanced greenery, embedded seating, a 55-foot water feature and a modernized arrival experience for guests.

The property was developed by The Chiofaro Company in 1987 and designed by architect Philip Johnson. It features 1.8 million square feet of class A office, residential and retail space across two towers.

The building also recently landed a 47,000-square-foot lease from a law firm relocating within downtown Boston.

“TD’s decision to relocate to International Place is a defining moment—not just for our property, but for the Boston office market,” The Chiofaro Company Vice President Donald Chiofaro Jr. said in a statement. “This commitment, alongside other leading global firms, is a clear signal that the future of the workplace belongs to highly curated, experience-driven environments. International Place is setting that standard.”