Cementing Sales Through Celebrity Connections

Michael Carucci

Executive vice president, Serhant

Industry experience: 40 years

Michael Carucci has $160 million worth of residential real estate listings queued up to sell in his new role with Serhant, the luxury real estate brokerage featured in Netflix’s “Owning Manhattan” series, which opened its first Boston office this year. Carucci’s connections to celebrity buyers and sellers – ranging from Michael Dell to Kevin Garnett – enabled him to complete over $3 billion in career sales. The Somerville native started out his real estate career selling restored condominiums in Back Bay during the 1980s.

Q: How long were you talking to Serhant about the opportunity to join their new Boston-based team?

A: I’ve known Ryan [Serhant] for some time, and it was not an impulsive move. I’ve been doing this for 40 years. I worked for myself for 30 years, and with Sotheby’s for 11 years. I don’t move often. I like Ryan’s media tech-forward platform. We came to terms pretty quickly on the economics of the deal, and I said: “Listen, Ryan: who is going to run this? I’m a rainmaker, I’m a dealmaker, and I’m not running the operations.” To his credit, he said, “We haven’t found him. We’re going to take our time.” This was in early winter, and he calls me right after Christmas and said, “Do you know Chris Delaney?” I did not know Chris, but he was the regional manager for Berkshire Hathaway, and had a great reputation. We met at the Quinn, spent a couple of hours there, and we were just so aligned for where we wanted to see this company go. We started in February, and it has been nothing but insane since then.

Q: What are the strengths of the Serhant platform?

A: We have the most viewed and watched real estate brand in the world by a wide range. It’s putting more eyeballs on your product. In the super-luxury space which I’m in, that’s great, but how many people can afford to spend $10 million, $20 million or $30 million? Industry-wise, it’s phenomenal. We have our own studio in Manhattan. We do a lot of productions there. We are a media company that sells real estate, as opposed to a real estate company that has good media.

Q: How would you characterize the spring sales market?

A: In the last three weeks, there have been a half a dozen single-family homes in Back Bay put under agreement. Some of these homes have been in the market for six or seven months. We’ve seen an uptick. The topic of the market is not Manhattan, not Miami, not L.A. The top end of our market will do a $10 million threshold, for the most part. And half a dozen have been put under contract in the last couple of weeks. The market is healthy to the extent that sellers are realizing the market has shifted. They are becoming more realistic in their pricepoints, and those are the properties that are moving. It’s all local [demand]. The international market has pretty much dried up. It’s there in trickles. What we’re seeing an awful lot of is suburban empty-nesters coming into the city. There is a lot of equity out there. I think it’s a healthy market, but it was a silly market years ago that wasn’t based upon reality. We are very fortunate to be in Boston.

Q: What does the current construction pipeline for new condominiums mean for the market?

A: It’s non-existent. You’ve got the St. Regis and the Ritz-Carlton at South Station Tower for new development. They are all tied together. The success of one project is the success of another project. We all know what happened to the St. Regis, but Winthop Center has put $30 million or $60 million under contract in the last 30 days. That is probably the most successful development in the last five years in Boston. Those guys know what they’re doing. The Ritz-Carlton South Station, I think, is slower than they expected, but it’s a good product. Would I live on top of a train station? Probably not. Where I think these projects are going to do well is: there’s no new product out there. Let’s just say a new product does come. It’s still five years away: the permitting, the construction. There’s none on the horizon. It’s bad for the economy. It’s bad for the tax base. But it’s good for the existing luxury product because it’s going to have a better chance of absorbing. The construction costs and the political environment are keeping everybody on the sidelines. If you’re looking at the next few years, the new buildings are going to get absorbed, but the city can’t grow without new development. I’m very concerned with the political climate. It’s a perfect storm on the tax basis. It’s not healthy for a metropolitan area like Boston not being growing. This is uncharted territory, so something has to change. It can’t stay like this.

Q: You’ve represented people like Céline Dion, Michael Dell and Herb Chambers, so what are the do’s and don’ts of listings involving celebrity clients?

A: The first word that comes to mind is discretion. However, you’ve got to get the message out that the property is for sale. You’ve got to be straight to the point. You can’t expect a property to sell itself. Figure out the market. Who are your buyers? Social media is helpful. Direct to consumer is helpful. Know your audience. Ten to 20 percent of my work is off-market. It’s a Catch-22 because there are some people who say, “I want to sell my house, but I don’t want to publicly put it on the market.” As much as we are extremely good at networking, and we are, our network is only your network. There are off-market transactions and they sell it to the next-door neighbor.

Carucci’s Five Rules for a Meaningful Career